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Home / Ludhiana / Rohit Godara gang member arrested for firing at Ludhiana visa consultancy

Rohit Godara gang member arrested for firing at Ludhiana visa consultancy

Ludhiana police recover motorcycle used in the October 10-11 firing; raids on to arrest absconding accomplice

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Nikhil Bhardwaj
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 07:28 PM Oct 22, 2026 IST
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The accused in custody of Ludhiana police. Tribune Photo
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The Ludhiana police have arrested one of the two men accused of opening fire at a visa consultant’s office in Model Town Extension.

The arrested shooter has been identified as Deepak Kumar, a resident of Salem Tabri.

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The police investigation into the high-profile case revealed that Deepak was allegedly a member of the gang operated by wanted overseas gangster Rohit Godara.

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Deepak, along with another alleged gang member, identified as Gagandeep Singh of Delhi, allegedly opened fire at the office in Model Town Extension on the directions of two key members of the Rohit Godara gang, Varinder Charan of Rajasthan and Jagjit Singh Gandhi of Ludhiana, who are also believed to be operating from abroad.

According to the police, Varinder Charan handles Rohit Godara’s operations in India.

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In the latest case, Charan allegedly called the owner of the visa consultancy office and demanded Rs 1 crore. When the demand was not met, he allegedly sent Deepak and Gagandeep to open fire at the office of Brightway Immigration to intimidate its owner. The incident took place on the night of October 10-11.

ADCP Crime Rupinder Bhatti told The Tribune the police also recovered the black Hero Splendor motorcycle, which allegedly had no registration number plate and was used in the crime.

Deepak was produced before a competent court, which remanded him to police custody. Raids are underway at the suspected hideouts of his absconding associate, Gagandeep. The police also said that the illegal weapon used in the firing had been supplied by a member of the Godara gang.

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