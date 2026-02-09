Role of person close to kin suspected in child’s murder case

The Ludhiana police are yet to make any headway in the murder of a the nine-year-old child whose body was found with throat slit in the bushes at the Kasabad locality on the outskirts of the city on Saturday.

Though the police suspect that the child could have been suspected to sexual assault, the autopsy has yet to confirm the same.

ADCP Sameer Verma said the suspect who committed the murder could be known to the family but they had not raised any suspicion as of now.

“So far the case is blind. The police have been conducting investigation from various angles. Some people are also being questioned to get any clue about the suspect. CCTV cameras of surrounding areas of the crime scene are also being checked. Soon, the case would be solved,” Verma said.