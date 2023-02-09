Roll No. row: BEd students meet MLA Gogi

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, February 8

Alleging that their one year is being spoiled as they have not been issued roll numbers for BEd exams, the students, who were given admissions on a “provisional basis” without the entrance exam for the BEd course in Malwa Central College of Education for Women, have sent a memorandum to Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, seeking early redressal of the matter. They requested the CM to take steps to save their one year and roll numbers be issued to appear in the exams.

On Wednesday, the students met Ludhiana West MLA Gurpreet Gogi. They also handed over a memorandum (addressed to the Chief Minister) to the MLA, seeking early redressal of the matter.

After they were not issued roll numbers to appear in the BEd examination, a group of students including girls and a few visually impaired students staged a protest against the college authorities on Monday. However, the college authorities had claimed that these students had not appeared in the entrance exam for the BEd course and they were given admission on a “provisional basis”.

In the memorandum written to the Chief Minister, the students said 53 were given admission without the BEd entrance exam. The students claimed that the college had charged Rs 5,000 from each student for admission to the BEd course and asked them to attend the classes. The students said they were assured that their exams would be held but the roll numbers for the same were not issued.