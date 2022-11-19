Roller-skating camp held ahead of national Championship

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, November 18

A one-day artistic roller-skating camp was organised by the Ludhiana District Roller Skating Association (LDRSA) at the Leisure Valley Skating Rink, Sarabha Nagar, on Friday.

A total of seven skaters in the age group of 5 to 14 years attended the camp under the supervision of Sapna Kakkar Mittal, a former artistic skater and technical selector with the Roller Skating Federation of India (RSFI).

The skaters, who had secured positions in the Punjab State Artistic Roller Skating Competition held at Mohali recently, were invited for the camp to prepare them for the ensuing National Artistic Roller Skating Championship to be held from December 10 to 12 at Bengaluru.

The campers include Trisha Sareen of Sat Paul Mittal School (5-7 years), Mannat Jain of Sat Paul Mittal School (7-9 years), Gurnaaz Kaur of Sacred Heart Convent International School (9-11 years), Ananya Gupta of Sacred Heart Senior Secondary School (11-14 years), Ekampreet Kaur and Amitoj Kaur, students of BCM Arya Model School (9-11 years) and Agamjot Singh of Nankana Sahib Public School, Gill Park (7-9 years).

JS Dhaliwal, honorary general secretary, LDRSA, said another three-day camp would be held prior to their participation in the national championship.