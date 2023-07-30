Roorkee IIT team visits Dhoka Mohalla

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, July 29

Following havoc caused by polluted water in Dhoka Mohalla here, the Municipal Corporation (MC) is now planning to address the issue of waterlogging in the area.

On Saturday, Ludhiana Central MLA Ashok Prashar Pappi, along with MC officials and experts from the IIT, Roorkee, visited Dhoka Mohalla to discuss potential solutions to prevent waterlogging in the area.

The team from the IIT, Roorkee, was led by senior hydrology and water management expert Prof Dr Z Ahmad.

MC Commissioner Shena Aggarwal said their objective was to assess the site and develop plans to prevent the backflow of Buddha Nullah, which had been affecting nearby low-lying areas such as Dhoka Mohalla and Dharampura during the monsoon season.

Prashar and Aggarwal emphasised that the involvement of Roorkee IIT experts was aimed at finding a viable solution to inconvenience caused to residents living in Dhoka Mohalla, Dharampura and other adjacent low-lying areas near the Buddha Nullah.

They assured that diligent efforts are being made to identify a concrete resolution to alleviate the problem of waterlogging during the monsoon season. MLA Prashar said they were actively working on various proposals to tackle the issue effectively.

It’s important to note that the polluted water had flooded streets and houses in Dhoka Mohalla, various parts of Dharampura and Maharaja Ranjit Singh Park, resulting in significant damages to residents’ belongings recently. However, despite the hardships faced by the affected residents, no compensation has been provided to them so far.