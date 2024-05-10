Ropar beat Ludhiana in U-23 inter-district cricket

Our Sports Correspondent

Ludhiana, May 9

In the ongoing Punjab State Inter-District (U-23) One Day Limited Overs Cricket Tournament, Ropar beat Ludhiana by five wickets in the fourth and last league match of group B. The match was played in Ropar on Thursday.

Having played and lost four matches, Ludhiana lie at the bottle of the points table and have made an ignominious exit from the tournament. Bathinda topped the table with 16 points, followed by Mohali, Ropar and Faridkot with eight points each at second, third and fourth places, respectively.

Opting to bat first, Ludhiana scored 205 runs for the loss of seven wickets in 50 overs. Karanveer Rana was the highest scorer, chipping in with 47 runs, while Rajveer Soni made 34 runs, Saksham Vij contributed 27 runs and Chintan Randhan was unbeaten on 24.

For Ropar, Krish Nanda took three wickets for 47 while Navpreet Singh, Jashanpreet Singh Chechi, Rahul Maurya and Mayank Gupta grabbed one wicket each.

Ropar surpassed Ludhiana’s total in just 20.1 overs, losing only five wickets. The stars of the victory were Amritpal Singh Dev (51), Japji Pahuja (41 not out), Jeewanjot Singh Bajwa (41) and Navpreet Singh (37).

For the losers, Harshit Takkar, Chintan Randhan, Som Nath Gautam, Shivam Verma and Savinay Kakkar captured one wicket each.

#Cricket #Ropar