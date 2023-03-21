Ropar in command against Ludhiana

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, March 20

Hosts Ropar were in a commanding position against Ludhiana in the fourth and last league match of group B in the ongoing Punjab State Inter-District (U-25) Cricket Tournament being played at Government College ground, Ropar, on Monday.

After dismissing the visitors to a modest total of 140 runs in the first innings, hosts Ropar were 194 for two.

Ludhiana won the toss and opted to bat first. Except for Bhavish Sethi and Ravi Kumar who chipped in with 52 and 32 runs, respectively, no other batsman could put up any resistance as their first essay culminated at 140 runs in 35.1 overs.

For Ropar, Madhav Pathania grabbed three wickets after giving away 19 runs, Kawaljeet Singh secured three wickets for 31 runs, Anush Prashar scalped two victims for 22 runs and Harry Dhaliwal got rid of two batsmen after conceding 33 runs.

Ropar began their innings on a positive note with the opening pair of Karmanpreet Singh and Anush Prashar putting on 113 runs for the first wicket, before the former departed after contributing 59 runs. Anush left after scoring 89 runs with the score board reading 180 for two.

At draw of stumps, hosts were sitting comfortably, 194 for 2 after 34 overs.