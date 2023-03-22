Ropar pip Ludhiana on basis of first innings lead

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, March 21

Hosts Ropar were declared winners against Ludhiana on the basis of first innings lead of 54 runs in the fourth league match in group B in the ongoing Punjab State Inter-District (U-25) Cricket Tournament played at Government College ground, Ropar, on Tuesday.

On Monday, after dismissing the visitors to a modest total of 140 runs in the first innings in 35.1 overs, Ropar were 194 for two after 34 overs.