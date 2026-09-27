The Ropar police conducted a raid at the house of former SGPC member Amarjit Singh Chawla in Model Town Extension in Ludhiana on Sunday morning in connection with the rape case registered against him.

Chawla was reportedly not found at his home during the raid, after which the police team questioned his wife and other family members present inside the house.

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The police action began around 8.30 am. Amarjit Singh Chawla's house is located near VIP Lane in Model Town Extension. The raid was conducted by the Anandpur Sahib police team, comprising about 15 personnel, including female cops, led by a senior police official.

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The police officials refused to entertain any query of mediapersons.

The development comes against the backdrop of an FIR registered at the Anandpur Sahib police station on August 21 against Chawla under Sections 64, 127(2) and 351(2) of the BNS, relating to rape, wrongful confinement, and criminal intimidation. The case has since snowballed into a major controversy involving SGPC, SAD and Sikh religious institutions.

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According to the FIR, a woman from Punjab’s Malwa region alleged that Chawla established contact with her, made certain assurances or representations and subsequently sexually exploited her. The allegations relate to a series of incidents between February 27 and August 19, including an alleged incident at Bhai Bachittar Singh Yatri Niwas in Anandpur Sahib. The complainant has also reportedly recorded her statement before a judicial magistrate.

Chawla has also denied the allegations. In a video message released on September 16, he described the case as false and fabricated and alleged that a conspiracy had been hatched against him and claimed he would come out clean.