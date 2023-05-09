Rotarians adopt drive against drug addiction

Our Correspondent

Mandi Ahmedgarh, May 8

Identifying drug abuse as a major impediment in achieving the desired results in seven focus areas of human service, Rotary International District 3090 announced to adopt an elaborate de-addiction programme as a star project of the organisation.

The announcement was made in response to a call made by Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit during a three-day training programme that concluded at Zirakpur on Sunday.

The industrial development and trade wing of the organisation will also ensure the rehabilitation of youths shunning drugs after being part of the de-addiction programme. As many as 105 teams of volunteers, one at each club, have been constituted to organise workshops and seminars to spread awareness about the causes and consequences about the menace of drug abuse.

Acknowledging the contributions of Rotary Club, the Governor had urged the organisation to work in tandem with government agencies for making the society drug-free.