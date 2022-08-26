Rotarians, teachers vow to donate eyes

Mandi Ahmedgarh, August 25
Responding to a call made by the district health authorities, staff and students of MGMN Senior Secondary School joined the families of the local unit of the Rotary Club in pledging eye donation on the occasion of the commencement of the 37th eye donation fortnight of the Punjab Government.
An oath was taken during the concluding session of a seminar held on the subject at Ahmedgarh on Thursday. Civil Surgeon Mukesh Chander, who made the clarion call to pledge eye donation after death, was the chief guest, and Dr Puneet Dhawan chaired the seminar. SMO Fatehgarh Panjgrain Dr Rajesh Garg was the keynote speaker.
Speakers including Dr Mukesh Chander, Dr Rajesh Sharma and Ajay Jain, expressed concern over the increasing incidents of blindness in the nation during the past year.
