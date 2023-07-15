Rotarians to help flood victims

Our Correspondent

Mandi Ahmedgarh, July 14

Office-bearers and activists of various wings of the Rotary International District 3090 have announced plans to help flood victims of the region by facilitating repair of damaged houses and providing medical assistance, food and clothes.

An oath was taken during the concluding session of a programme held at Bhogiwal village in response to a call made by legislators Mohammad Jamil Ur Rehman and Jaswant Singh Gajjanmajra. While Abdul Gaffar presided over the session, District Governor Ghanshyam Kansal was the chief guest.

Convener of the event Past District Governor Amjad Ali said senior functionaries of the Rotary District, led by Ghanshyam Kansal, had prepared a draft plan to help flood victims of areas falling under the jurisdiction of the district comprising parts of Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan.

“While volunteers of our units have already started extending services to victims in their respective areas, we have also prepared a draft plan to launch organised measures on district level,” said Amjad Ali, who is also the Chief District Advisor. Ali said special teams of healthcare personnel from Rotary families had been constituted under the supervision of cardiac surgeon Dr Navid Aslam.

MLAs Mohammad Jamil Ur Rehman and Jaswant Singh Gajjanmajra had earlier called upon the organisers of the function to come forward to help victims of ensuing floods in the region and share the responsibility of the government. “Though the Rotary is already doing a lot for the service of humanity across the world, it is the need of the hour to focus our attention on rehabilitation of the flood victims,” Rehman said.