Rotarians urged to serve society

Our Correspondent

Mandi Ahmedgarh, July 3

Office-bearers and activists of the local unit of Rotary International vowed to do their best to maximise end-use of resources for providing service in various fields to humanity.

An oath was taken in response to a call given by District Governor RID 3090 Ghanshyam Kansal during the concluding session of the orientation programme held at Pohir village near here.

President Anil Jain said special teams of volunteers had been constituted for implementing draft projects in seven focus areas of the international service organisation according to the service calendar provided by District Governor Ghanshayam Kansal for the year that commenced on Saturday.

Protection of the environment, growth of local economy, supporting education, saving mothers and children, providing clean water and sanitation besides hygiene, fighting diseases and promoting peace were cited as among the focus areas of the NGO.

Zonal secretary Ravinder Sharma said members of the organisation had already been sensitised about identification of priority areas of society and making maximum use of available resources.

Ghanshyam Kansal urged Rotarians of the region to take their role as servants of humanity seriously and undertake maximum service projects to change the lives of those belonging to the lower strata of society.“Caring for and serving others is the best way to live as it changes not only other people’s lives but our own too,” said Kansal. He encouraged the Rotarians to adopt the guiding philosophy that ‘Service is the rent we pay for the space we occupy on earth, and we should act as good tenants of this planet.’