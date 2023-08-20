Rotary Club begins plantation drive

Our Correspondent

Raikot, August 19

The Rotary Club Ludhiana has launched a drive to plant five thousand saplings of fruits and shade trees besides supporting other organisations to establish micro forests having various species of plants.

The movement was kicked off by office-bearers and activists led by president Vijay Anand and past district governor Suresh Chaudhary by planting 350 saplings of trees at local Swami Ganga Giri Janta College for Women and other institutes at Ludhiana and surrounding localities besides sides of link roads and highways in the region.

Secretary Ramesh Kauri, convener of the event, informed that a drive to plant at least five thousand plants at various places in the region was kicked off with a seminar on causes and consequences of depletion of vegetation cover on the earth. As many as 350 saplings of fruits and shade trees were planted at premises of educational institutes of the area and sides of Raikot-Jodhan and Raikot-Mullanpur road.

Members of the club vowed to celebrate their special days by planting saplings at their residences or work places. Nurturing of saplings being planted during the drive, will be entrusted to volunteer students and constituents of various organisations, claimed the organisers maintaining that establishment of micro forests being undertaken by other organisations will also be supported.