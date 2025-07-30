DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Ludhiana / Rotary Club, Ludhiana, installs new team

Rotary Club, Ludhiana, installs new team

RS Gujral IAS (retd), former finance secretary, GoI, chief guest
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 04:36 AM Jul 30, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. - iStock File photo
Advertisement

Installation ceremony of president Dinesh Gogna and his team of dedicated Rotarians was solemnised at a glittering function at Rotary Club, Ludhiana.

Advertisement

RS Gujral IAS (retd), former finance secretary, GoI, was the chief guest. Chief guest RS Gujral was welcomed by Dinesh Gogna, Vijay Anand, Harsajjan Singh and Sanjeev Sethi and Suresh Chaudhary.

PP SP Karkara spoke in detail about the rotary four-way test. He elaborated that in everything we think, say, or do, we must ask ourselves four key questions - Is it the truth? Is it fair to all concerned? Will it build goodwill and better friendships? Will it be beneficial to all concerned.

Advertisement

Harsajjan Singh gave a welcome address and Vijay Anand presented the club activities report of 2024-25. Sanjeev Sethi and Suresh Chaudhary performed the pious duty of installation officers and took off the president’s collar from acting president Harsajjan Singh and decorated president Dinesh Gogna. Suresh Chaudhary administered the oath to president Dinesh Gogna.

Dinesh Gogna in his speech thanked Senior Rotarians, members of nomination committee for the trust and confidence imposed on him and assured the members that he would do his best and not leave any stone unturned and carry forward the rich legacy of the Rotary Club.

Advertisement

Later, Sanjiv Sethi administered the oath to the rotarians Dr Tejinder Pal Singh, senior vice-president; SS Khurana, vice-president; Vijay Anand, secretary; Balwinder Singh Grewal, joint secretary; Neeraj Sharma, treasurer and NS Bindra, sergeant at arm. — TNS

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts