Rotary Club, Ludhiana, installs new team

Installation ceremony of president Dinesh Gogna and his team of dedicated Rotarians was solemnised at a glittering function at Rotary Club, Ludhiana.

RS Gujral IAS (retd), former finance secretary, GoI, was the chief guest. Chief guest RS Gujral was welcomed by Dinesh Gogna, Vijay Anand, Harsajjan Singh and Sanjeev Sethi and Suresh Chaudhary.

PP SP Karkara spoke in detail about the rotary four-way test. He elaborated that in everything we think, say, or do, we must ask ourselves four key questions - Is it the truth? Is it fair to all concerned? Will it build goodwill and better friendships? Will it be beneficial to all concerned.

Harsajjan Singh gave a welcome address and Vijay Anand presented the club activities report of 2024-25. Sanjeev Sethi and Suresh Chaudhary performed the pious duty of installation officers and took off the president’s collar from acting president Harsajjan Singh and decorated president Dinesh Gogna. Suresh Chaudhary administered the oath to president Dinesh Gogna.

Dinesh Gogna in his speech thanked Senior Rotarians, members of nomination committee for the trust and confidence imposed on him and assured the members that he would do his best and not leave any stone unturned and carry forward the rich legacy of the Rotary Club.

Later, Sanjiv Sethi administered the oath to the rotarians Dr Tejinder Pal Singh, senior vice-president; SS Khurana, vice-president; Vijay Anand, secretary; Balwinder Singh Grewal, joint secretary; Neeraj Sharma, treasurer and NS Bindra, sergeant at arm. — TNS