  • Ludhiana
Roundabout junctions caused maximum road mishaps in city

Annual national report classifies junctions, traffic control reasons behind accidents in country’s million-plus cities in 2022

Traffic congestions at roundabout junctions is a common sight in Ludhiana. Tribune photo: Himanshu Mahajan



Tribune News Service

Nitin Jain

Ludhiana, December 23

A roundabout may be considered safer and an option to control vehicular traffic in most of the cities across the country but when it comes to Ludhiana, most of the road accidents had occurred at roundabouts here during the last year, an annual national report has revealed.

The report, ‘Road Accidents in India-2022’, prepared by the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (transport research wing), was released by Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari recently. It has classified the road mishaps according to the type of junctions and traffic control spots in the million-plus cities during 2022. Ludhiana was the only city from the state covered under the report.

According to the report, a copy of which is with The Tribune, a maximum 54 of the total 467 road mishaps that had been reported in Ludhiana last year had occurred at roundabouts, which had left 39 persons dead and 14 seriously hurt.

While Ludhiana has ranked 14th in the list of 50 million-plus cities in the country with respect to number of road accidents at roundabouts, it has ranked 6th in deaths in road mishaps occurred at roundabouts in India’s million-plus cities.

The staggered junctions turned out to be the second most fatal with 37 road accidents happening at such locations, leaving 25 dead and 11 seriously injured.

Among other junctions, the four-arm junctions had caused 36 road mishaps, leaving 30 dead and seven injured, including five seriously; T-junctions had reported 23 accidents, leaving 11 dead and 10 injured, including nine seriously; while 17 mishaps had occurred at V-junctions, in which 16 persons had died and two had sustained injuries, including one seriously.

In the T-junction accidents, which had proved the most fatal across the million-plus cities in the country, Ludhiana had ranked 39th with respect to number of mishaps occurring at T-junctions and 37th in number of fatalities at accidents reported at such locations in the city last year.

When it comes to traffic control spots, a maximum of 54 road accidents in Ludhiana during 2022 had occurred at the uncontrolled locations, leaving 39 dead and 14 seriously injured.

In national rankings, Ludhiana has ranked 36th with respect to number of mishaps at uncontrolled junctions and 28th in number of casualties reported in the accidents reported at such locations in the million-plus cities of the nation.

The flashing signal/ blinker locations turned out to be the second most fatal traffic control spots in Ludhiana as 37 accidents had occurred at such locations, leaving 25 dead and 11 seriously injured last year.

Among other traffic control spots, 36 mishaps had occurred at stop signals, leaving 30 dead and seven hurt, including five seriously; 23 accidents had taken place at traffic signals, leaving 11 dead and 10 hurt, including nine seriously; while 17 mishaps had been reported at police controlled locations, in which 16 persons had died and two sustained injuries, including one seriously.

What is roundabout

A roundabout is a type of circular intersection or junction in which road traffic is permitted to flow in one direction around a central island, and priority is typically given to traffic already in the junction.

Need to identify, tackle causes, says Gadkari

“We need to identify and tackle root causes of accidents in a comprehensive manner. Speeding, drunken driving, adherence to traffic rules, road infrastructure and enforcement mechanisms are some of the critical areas that demand immediate attention. Through a multi-pronged approach, we must strive to address these challenges effectively,” said Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways.

