A controversy erupted as a video surfaced online, purportedly showing a dance performance on a Bhojpuri number at an Independence Day event organised by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the Giaspura area of the South constituency.

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The video shows three young women performing on a Bhojpuri song, ‘Hamar Jaan Hau Ho’ even as BJP leaders are seen seated on the stage. Questions were raised over the performance of one of the dancers, particularly as she began performing “provocative” steps.

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It reportedly continued for around five minutes before the performance was stopped.

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Nirmal Nayyar, BJP district vice-president, who was present on the stage, later asked the organisers to play patriotic songs instead. Following his intervention, the Bhojpuri song was stopped and the dancer was moved away from the stage.

Senior BJP leader Nirmal Singh said, “We reached the programme later on. However, we have told the organisers not to do such activities in the future.” The programme was organised as part of BJP’s Independence Day celebrations at the mandal and Assembly constituency levels. Rajnish Dhiman, BJP state general secretary, and Sunil Modgil, district president, were also present at the Giaspura event. However, the dance performance in question had taken place before the two leaders arrived at the venue.

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Modgil said, “I reached the event late and told the organisers not to invite dancers in any of the events. That day, we had 12 functions and this did not happen at any other function. It was some sort of misunderstanding that led to the situation.”

Nayyar said the programme was meant to include cultural and patriotic activities. “Initially, the participants were dancing with the Tricolour and it was a patriotic performance. Later, a Bhojpuri song was played. When I noticed it, I asked them to stop and revert to the patriotic programme,” he added.

According to the organisers, cultural and patriotic programmes had been planned as part of the Independence Day celebrations. The event in the South constituency was organised along similar lines.

SAD condemns event

Jaspal Singh Giaspura, Shiromani Akali Dal halka in-charge, South constituency, condemned the issue. He clarified through a video that he was not associated to the event in any way.