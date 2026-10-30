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Home / Ludhiana / Row erupts as Ludhiana MC issues property ID for disputed house

Row erupts as Ludhiana MC issues property ID for disputed house

House entangled in a court case regarding its ownership for the past five years

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Sukhpreet Singh
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:12 AM Oct 30, 2026 IST
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The disputed house is located in in Block Number 6, Madhopuri, which falls in the Ludhiana MC's Zone A.
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A controversy erupted after the Municipal Corporation (MC) allegedly issued a new property ID for a disputed house in Block Number 6, Madhopuri, which falls in the civic body Zone A.

According to the allegations, the property ID was issued in the name of an individual even as the house in questions has been entangled in a court case regarding its ownership for the past five years. The dispute for ownership is between two brothers.

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On Thursday, Congress councillor Arun Sharma reached the Zone A office along with another person claiming ownership of the house and party leaders Inderjit Indi and Gurpreet Gopi.

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A heated argument broke out between Sharma and MC Superintendent Vivek Verma over the issuance of the new property ID. Sharma alleged the new property ID had been issued in the name of one of the two brothers who was disowned by their mother while she was alive.

Superintendent Vivek Verma, however, said the applicant had submitted an affidavit claiming ownership of the property. The applicant had also submitted documents showing that a loan of Rs 60 lakh had been taken against the property, he added.

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Verma said that if the property was disputed and incorrect documents had been submitted, an inquiry would be conducted and if the documents were found to be false, appropriate action would be taken against the individual concerned and the property ID would be cancelled.

The councillor alleged that the property ID was issued in violation of rules and claimed that “money had changed hands”. He questioned how a property ID could be issued when the ownership dispute was pending in court.

Sharma went on to claim that the superintendent had put pressure on the clerk and inspector concerned to move the file forward. He questioned why the documents were not properly scrutinised when the token number was issued, adding that similar applications were otherwise subject to detailed scrutiny.

The councillor alleged that agents were involved in facilitating such work. He said he will approach the MC Commissioner and the Vigilance Department if action is not taken.

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