Row erupts over conversion of city buses as ‘mobile café, clinic’

Tribune News Service

Manav Mander

Ludhiana, August 24

The city bus service which was started with much fanfare in 2011 for the convenience of local residents has courted controversy after few buses from the fleet have been converted to be used for some other purposes.

120 buses purchased for Rs 170 cr

  • The city bus service was launched in 2011 and 120 buses were purchased at the cost of Rs 170 crore by Ludhiana City Bus Service Limited under the Ludhiana Municipal Corporation (LMC).
  • The bus service was started under the Jawaharlal Nehru National Urban Renewal Mission (JNNURM).
  • When the bus service was launched, LMC's City Bus Service Limited used to operate the service itself but in 2013 it handed over the bus service to a private firm that operated buses till July 2014.
  • At present, 83 buses were with the contractor out of which less than half have been plying on roads while 37 buses were lying in a dilapidated condition for around eight years and in 2022, the LMC had decided to e-auction the buses that were gathering dust at the bus depot on Tajpur Road but nothing was done in this regard.

The videos of these buses bearing pictures of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and MLA West Gurpreet Gogi had gone viral on social media and questions have been raised over their conversion and purpose.

As per the agreement, the buses were handed over to the contractor for providing the service to the public and cannot be modified for any other purposes.

MLA West Gurpreet Gogi said the buses were lying defunct so he chalked out a plan to use them for the benefit of people but the authorities concerned did not inform him about the norms according to which they could not be converted for some other purpose.

“My sole aim behind getting the buses converted was to make them use for the betterment of the people of Ludhiana but it has turned into a controversy. Three buses have been converted out of which one has been changed into ‘clinic on wheels’, one into ‘toilet on wheels’ and another into ‘rab di rasoi’. All the services in these three buses will be given free of cost. Two more buses were converted into ‘cafe on wheels’ to provide food at nominal rates for but I have rolled back that plan,” he said.

All the buses are still standing at the bus depot and the services will be started only once the formalities are completed. “We are accessing how we can use these buses and they will be started only once all the formalities are completed. The project is for the welfare of the public and should not be looked upon otherwise,” he said.

Member Parliament Ravneet Bittu had alleged that the few buses have gone missing from the fleet that was stationed at bus depot and MLA Gogi was using these as mobile cafés.

With MC Commissioner, Shena Aggarwal and Additional Commissioner Aditya Dachalwal being transferred from Ludhiana on Tuesday, no other official is commenting on the issue.

According to sources, written permission was sought from MC for converting these buses but the final word on the permission was never given.

DC Surabhi Malik said that she was yet to be informed about the issue. Once the new Municipal Commissioner joins, he would take up the matter, she said.

