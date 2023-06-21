'Royal' neglect: Duleep Singh memorial cries for attention

Mahesh Sharma

Raikot, June 20

The Bassian Kothi, a canal rest house that was rechristened in the memory of the last Sikh ruler Maharaja Duleep Singh by the then Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal, has started losing its sheen allegedly due to the unavailability of sufficient funds for its maintenance.

Funds announced; Renovation still hangs fire AAP MP Sanjiv Arora had recently announced a grant worth Rs 20 lakh for the renovation of the building. Another grant of Rs 5 lakh was also announced by the state government for the construction of the main gate during a function held recently. However, the administration is yet to initiate any works for the renovation of the memorial.

Worried over the cracks developing in the walls of three halls of the structure, falling plaster and attack of termites on wooden items, residents have urged authorities to take immediate steps for the repair and renovation of various parts of the building.

DC Surabhi Malik said the state government is committed to maintain the memorial in the best shape and promote it as an international tourist destination.

Gurbhajan Singh Gill, the chairman of Maharaja Duleep Singh Memorial Trust, said NRIs of the region are being roped in to contribute for the preservation of the building.

Besides being historically significant as the last abode of Maharaja Duleep Singh before his exile from India, the Bassian Kothi had been an ammunition depot for the British Military Division at Ferozepur. It also served as headquarters for Lord Harding during the Feroze Shah battle (originally known as Pheru Shah battle). The Session court announcing sentence to Kukas of Raikot was also held here.