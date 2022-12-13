RPG attack: Cops step up vigil in region

Our Correspondent

Mandi Ahmedgarh, Dec 12

The police remained on toes owing to an alert in the state following the Rocket Propelled Grenade (RPG) attack at the suvidha kendra at the Sarhali police station in Tarn Taran district recently.

Reports about a call by the contractual workers of various departments to climb atop water tanks in the region as a mark of their protest for regularisation further compounded problems for the police. Teams of policemen had to be deployed near all water tanks as a proactive measure.

Besides intensifying surveillance near strategic buildings, railway stations, bus stops and railway tracks, beat officers have been asked to verify the background information of the residents of colonies and localities situated near police stations, chowkis and other public-dealing government offices.

Cops, supervised by their respective SHOs, and beat officers continued night domination and combing operations and patrolling in their respective areas.

Malerkotla SSP Avneet Kaur Sidhu, who monitored night domination programs at the localities falling under Ahmedgarh and Amargarh subdivisions today, said the officials of the department had been advised to be more attentive while performing routine duties.

“We have told each and every member of our force that it is our litmus test to ensure the safety of life and property of the residents in our respective areas,” Sidhu said, maintaining that all GOs, including her, would spend more time in the field to boost the morale of cops.

Sadar SHO Gagandeep Singh, City SHO Satwant Singh Bajwa and Amargarh SHO Winner Preet Singh said no protester was allowed to reach near the water tanks installed at various localities.