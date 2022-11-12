Rs 1 lakh snatched from farmer

Ludhiana, November 11
Two bike-borne miscreants snatched a bag containing Rs 1 lakh from a farmer at Machhiwara in the district. Jaswant Singh of Bhorla Bet village said that he withdrew Rs 1 lakh from Punjab National Bank. When he reached near the police station at Machhiwara, the miscreants snatched his bag. The police said that they were scanning the CCTV cameras to trace the accused. A case under Section 379-B of the IPC has been registered against unidentified accused at the Machhiwara police station.
