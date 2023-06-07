Rs 11 lakh stolen from car in Haibowal

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 6

Two youths allegedly stole a bag containing Rs 11 lakh from the car of a businessman at Haibowal here last night. CCTV cameras have captured the suspects and the police are struggling to get any lead in the case.

Complainant Shiv Garg was going home from his showroom with his driver. On the way, two youngsters on a motorcycle give a signal to them, stating that the car had a flat tyre. The driver and the businessman fell for their ploy and came out to check the tyre.

Following which, one of the youths opened the car’s door and swiftly stole a bag containing Rs 11 lakh. His accomplice was waiting on a motorcycle near them. Afterwards, they fled the scene on their bike.

When the victim returned to the car, he was shocked to see that his bag was missing.

When he searched for the bag, it was not there. Some eyewitnesses told the complainant that the two motorcycle-borne youths had stolen the bag from the vehicle. After which, he informed the police.

Senior police officials, led by Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Harmeet Singh Hundal, from the Haibowal police station reached the scene.

When the police checked the footage of CCTV cameras, theft was confirmed as the two suspects were captured in it.