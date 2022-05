Kuldip Bhatia

Ludhiana, May 14

A fresh complaint has been lodged in connection with the violations pertaining to the 22,814 square yards of prime land, worth around Rs 2,000 crore, in Sarabha Nagar by the erstwhile management of New Senior Secondary School.

Complainant BR Katna, who has been seeking action for long, has written to the Chief Minister. The CM’s office has forwarded the complaint to the officials concerned for action as per rules.