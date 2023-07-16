Rs 2.25 lakh looted at gunpoint from money exchange firm employee in Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, July 15

Three motorcycle-borne robbers looted Rs 2.25 lakh from a money changer’s employee at gunpoint in a densely populated Janakpuri area in the city on Saturday.

The woman employee was sitting inside the shop when the robbery occurred. The miscreants only took 25 seconds to commit the crime.

Shopkeeper Vijay Kumar said due to low workload on Saturday, he left the shop for some work. His employee was present in the shop. Around 3 pm, three persons entered the office and looted Rs 2.25 lakh in cash at gunpoint from the woman and fled the scene.

The CCTV camera has captured cleared images of the suspects. The woman employee tried to resist them but was overpowered. Some people were present on the road but no one dared to come forward.

The police said a case had been registered and CCTV footage was being scanned to get any clue about the suspects.