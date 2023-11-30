Rs 25-lakh robbery case cracked in eight hours in Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, November 29

The Ludhiana Commissionerate claimed to have solved a major robbery of Rs 25 lakh within eight hours. The money was snatched from workers of a petrol station yesterday on the Ludhiana-Khanna road near Dholewal. Two employees and a former worker of the fuel station were nabbed by the police in the case. The police seized Rs 23.41 lakh in cash from them.

The trio have been identified as Malkit Singh, alias Sonu (40), of Baba Jiwan Singh Nagar, Sagar Vij (31) of Mundian Khurd and Jatinder Singh, alias Jatin (39), of Ramgarh village.

Commissioner of Police (CP) Kuldeep Singh Chahal, JCP Jaskiranjit Singh Teja, ADCP Suhail Qasim Mir, ACP Sandeep Wadhera and Police Division 6 SHO inspector Balwinder Kaur addressed a press conference in this regard.

Chahal said among the suspects, Malkit was working as delivery man and Sagar Vij as cashier at the fuel station. The third suspect, Jatinder, was a former employee as he used to work as a delivery man at the petrol pump.

The CP said on November 28, Pardeep Kumar, a manager at the fuel station on the Chandigarh road, along with delivery man Malkit Singh, had gone to deposit Rs 25 lakh at the SBI bank Dholewal branch in their Maruti Swift car. When they reached outside the bank, Malkit, who was carrying a bag, came out of the vehicle and two bike-borne persons snatched the bag and fled the scene.

Chahal said a team was formed and the case cracked in minimum possible time.

Meanwhile, JCP Jaskiranjit Teja told The Tribune that the police cracked the case in eight hours and all suspects were arrested. Soon after the crime, police teams started a probe, scanned several CCTV cameras. After getting vital clues, the suspects were rounded up and Rs 23.41 lakh was recovered from them.

“An ex-employee of the fuel station, Jatinder, was the main conspirator, he along with Malkit and Sagar planned the loot. Since Malkit used to go with manager Pardeep for depositing cash in routine, the trio had already planned that Malkit would come out of the car after which Sagar and Jatinder would snatch the bag. Pardeep, who was driving the car, was unaware of the conspiracy. When Malkit was being questioned, we turned suspicious about his role and finally he confessed to be a part of the conspiracy and revealed the names of the two other suspects,” the JCP said.

Teja said so far, no past criminal history of the suspects was found. Further investigation was on to inquire if they were involved in any robbery or snatching incident in the past.