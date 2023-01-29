Rs 29.08-crore development works approved for Ludhiana district

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, January 28

To give a boost to the basic civic amenities and provide a pollution-free environment, a host of development projects worth Rs 29.08 crore have been approved for Ludhiana district, the government has announced.

Making the announcement, Local Government Minister Inderbir Singh Nijjar said the main objective of the development projects would be to provide basic facilities, clean and pollution-free environment to residents of the district.

He said Rs 27.67 crore would be spent on supply, installation, testing and commissioning of portable compactors for secondary storage and hook loaders for transportation of municipal solid waste for the Ludhiana Municipal Corporation, which would also include the operation and maintenance cost.

While a sum of Rs 66.76 lakh will be spent for implementation of surveillance infrastructure in the court complex, Deputy Commissioner’s office and their vicinity, another project of Rs 74.7 lakh has been approved for supply of ready mix road repair bituminous material for central store of the corporation.

The minister hoped that the large population of the district will be benefited from these development works. “To implement the projects, the Local Government Department has already started the official process,” he said.

Dr Nijjer said the main priority of the Punjab Government, led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, was to provide a corruption-free administration to the people of the state. “To ensure the same, I have given instructions that no officer or employee caught indulging in corrupt practices will be spared at any cost,” he asserted.

He has also instructed officers of the Local Government Department to ensure quality control and transparency in the ongoing and all future development works.

Approved projects