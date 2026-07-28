Rs 3.7-cr indoor volleyball stadium to come up at SCD Govt College in Ludhiana

A state-of-of-the-art indoor stadium is set to come up at SCD Government College here at a cost of Rs 3.7 crore, the foundation stone for which was laid on Monday. The facility will have two international-standard courts.

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The project will have seating capacity of nearly 150 spectators and is expected to be completed within the next four months, said officials.

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The development addresses a long-standing demand of the local volleyball fraternity.

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Regarded as the first such facility in North India and a game-changing addition to the city’s sports infrastructure, the project has sparked celebrations among current and former players, coaches and sports administrators, who believe the stadium will usher in a new era for volleyball in the region.

GS Sandhu, principal, and Jasdev Singh Sekhon, Zonal Commissioner, Municipal Corporation (MC), laid the foundation stone on Monday.

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Tarun Bhateja, general secretary, Punjab Volleyball Association (PVA), said, “The stadium is being developed on international standards and will feature two full-size volleyball courts. Designed as a modern sports complex, it will include an international-standard wooden surface, soundproof interiors, 2,000-lux LED competition lighting, a giant LED display wall, a fully equipped gymnasium, separate washrooms and changing rooms for men and women, office accommodation, conference room and storage facilities.”

He said volleyball players in the city had been forced to train in the open said for decades, with strong winds, rain and extreme weather repeatedly disrupting practice sessions. Coaches had no option but to cancel training camps ahead of important district, state and national tournaments, adversely affecting players’ preparation and performance.

Coach Gurjot Singh said an indoor stadium has been needed for years. “We have produced talented players despite inadequate infrastructure. The facility will provide youngsters with the professional environment they deserve,” he added.

However, office-bearers of the volleyball association stressed the stadium should ideally be equipped with a centralised air-conditioning system, if additional funds could be arranged.

“International volleyball is played under controlled temperatures ranging between 16 degrees Celsius and 25 degrees Celsius. Air-conditioning is essential for maintaining ideal playing conditions, reducing excessive sweating and enabling players to deliver peak performance. We hope the state government will consider sanctioning additional funds so that the facility truly matches international standards,” an association member said.

SCD Government College Alumni Association and Prof Kulwant Singh, head, Physical Education Department, described the stadium as a proud addition to the institution’s rich sporting legacy.

Don’t compromise on execution: Association

While celebrating the project, sports fraternity urged the authorities to leave no room for compromise in its execution. Sports enthusiasts pointed to the indoor basketball stadium at Guru Nanak Stadium, which was inaugurated in September last year and has already shown structural and technical shortcomings. The subsequent repairs mean players are forced to stay away from the facility for weeks, hampering their training.

“The volleyball stadium must become a model project. Every technical specification, construction standard and finishing detail should be executed meticulously. This is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to create a world-class facility, and the mistakes witnessed in recently developed sports infrastructure must not be repeated,” fraternity members said.

Bhateja said the ambitious project has taken shape following sustained efforts of Deputy Commissioner Himanshu Jain.