Rs 3.94-cr Buddha Nullah bridge proposal back on MC agenda

The project, which was earlier proposed as a skewed bridge, requires changes in its structural design after a joint site inspection revealed that the actual conditions did not match the approved drawings. The discovery of remnants of an old abandoned bridge and an existing stormwater pipeline at the site has made the original design difficult to execute.

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According to the agenda documents, remnants of the old bridge were found at a depth of around 3.5 metres from the silted bed of the nullah and about seven metres from the proposed deck slab and surrounding roads. Their removal would require extensive excavation, while the restricted working space and concerns over the stability of the surrounding soil make pile foundations difficult.

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The officials also found that an existing stormwater pipeline was discharging into the Buddha Nullah at the site, whereas the original drawings showed an open drain. The pipeline is understood to have been laid after the original bridge proposal was prepared.

The file states that the skewed bridge cannot be executed in its present design without substantial modifications. Revised structural solutions have been sought to accommodate the existing infrastructure and actual site conditions. The project is being funded through Smart City funds transferred to the MC. The amended proposal, involving Rs 394.07 lakh, has been put up for consideration of the committee.

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The bridge proposal is among several civic development works listed in the agenda documents for the forthcoming F&CC meeting. These include a major road package worth Rs 6.40 crore in the South Assembly constituency, sewerage improvement works, installation of tubewells and a pilot project for integrated rainwater management. Rs 6.40-crore road package in South constituency. The largest road-related proposal is worth Rs 640.20 lakh under the MDF-3 grant. It covers roads in several areas of the South Assembly constituency, including the Shamshan Ghat road in Giaspura, Makkar Colony, Sukhmani Kanda, Swarn Palace Road, Oswal Public School Road and links of Daba Road. The proposal has been submitted for approval under the grant. The file notes that financial verification is not required under MDF-3, and the work has been forwarded for consideration of the F&CC.

Rainwater management pilot project

Another proposal seeks approval for an Integrated Rainwater Runoff Management System (IRRMS), estimated at around Rs 58.40 lakh. The project is proposed as a pilot initiative under the technical guidance of the Punjab Water Resources Development Authority (PWRDA). The file mentions that a similar project has already been executed in Jalandhar and has shown promising results. The system is aimed at managing rainwater runoff and improving rainwater harvesting and groundwater recharge. The proposed eligibility conditions require bidders to have completed at least one similar project during the past five years. They should also have experience of executing such works under government supervision or through recognised funding arrangements, including third-party funding and CSR activities. The proposal has been forwarded to the F&CC for consideration.

Two tubewell proposals

The agenda also includes two water-supply works in different parts of the city. A new tubewell with a 200-metre bore and a 12.5 HP submersible motor has been proposed at Alorvansh Dharamshala in Ward 83. The estimated cost is Rs 8.18 lakh. The file states that the existing water supply arrangement is inadequate and the proposed tubewell is expected to improve supply to residents.

Another proposal involves providing and installing a 25 HP water borewell pump in the 1,000 Gaj Wala Park near Lakkar Bazar in Ward 90. The estimated cost is Rs 13.50 lakh. Sewerage and road works in other areas. Several smaller works are also part of the agenda. These include the upgradation of an eight-inch UPVC sewer line in G K Estate, Block C, Ward 16. The estimated cost is Rs 60.50 lakh, while the lowest tender received is around Rs 41.81 lakh. A proposal for laying BM and SDBC on the main road near the Zone A office at Mata Rani Chowk has an estimated cost of Rs 33.43 lakh. Another road project involves laying RMC M-30 concrete in the streets of Khud Mohalla near Habib Road in Ward 78. Against an estimated cost of Rs 38.17 lakh, two bids were received. Godwyn Infra quoted around Rs 21.81 lakh, which is 42.86 per cent below the estimated cost. A further proposal seeks approval for laying RMC M-30 concrete near Gopal Mandir in Iqbal Ganj, Ward 77, at an estimated cost of Rs 23.52 lakh. Previous meeting saw 18 table agendas deferred. The proposals come days after the F&CC meeting held on October 27, when around 45 of the 49 listed agenda items were passed. Another 18 table agenda proposals were placed before the committee but were not taken up after Congress councillor and F&CC member Gaurav Bhatti sought adequate time to examine them. Bhatti had objected to taking decisions on supplementary proposals without giving members sufficient time to study the details. He had also questioned the proposed allotment of road construction works worth nearly Rs 20 crore to contractor Somaya, seeking scrutiny of the firm’s previous work, machinery, technical manpower and capacity to execute fresh projects.