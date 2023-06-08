Rs 4.6 lakh collected as penalty from 746 ticketless travellers

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, June 7

Railways staff caught 746 passengers travelling without ‘valid’ tickets and made a recovery of Rs 4.60 lakh as penalty from the offenders under the Railway Act today. A special drive against ticketless travellers was initiated at the Ludhiana railway station as per the directions of Senior Divisional Railway Manager Seema Sharma and Senior Divisional Commercial Manager Ajay Handa.

A 36-member team of travelling railway officials, led by DCIT Sanjeev Sharma, CIT Kishori Lal, DSS Sunil Sharma, along with local officials and RPF personnel, were deployed on all exit points of the railway station to check the tickets of all passengers.

They also inspected the moving areas at platforms for cleanliness, areas in and around the parcel office for unbooked luggage and availability of passenger facilities and amenities.