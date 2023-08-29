Rs 40-crore boost to health infrastructure, 12 new projects completed in Ludhiana district

Tribune News Service

Nitin Jain

Ludhiana, August 28

The health infrastructure is in for a major upgrade at the cost of over Rs 40 crore in Ludhiana district, the government has said.

While 12 projects have already been completed, work on only one is underway, officials have revealed.

Civil Surgeon Hitinder Kaur Sohal told The Tribune here on Monday that a 100-bed mother and child hospital (MCH) extension, three 30-bed each hospitals, and eight new community health centres (CHCs) have come up in various parts of the district to ramp up the basic infrastructure of the government health facilities.

She said a 30-bed MCH building in the Civil Hospital building in Jagraon built at the cost of Rs 7.9 crore and another 30-bed CHC building at Doraha raised at the cost of Rs 8.88 crore had already been completed and handed over to the Health Department following which the demand to install requisite equipment and augment manpower had been sent to the state government.

A 30-bed MCH wing of the sub-divisional hospital at Raikot built at the cost of Rs 7.12 crore, renovation and repair of sub-divisional hospital at Khanna and eight new CHCs at Machhiwara, Maloud, Sahnewal, Pakhowal, Hanur, Payal, Dehlon and Sudhar have been constructed at the cost of Rs 1.92 crore.

“All these projects are awaiting handover to the Health Department following which they will be made operational with the installation of requisite equipment and arrangement of additional staff,” she said.

Dr Sohal said the work on the extension of a 100-bed MCH unit at the Civil Hospital in Ludhiana at the cost of Rs 13.4 crore was underway and has been completed almost 50 per cent. “The work on the project has been further expedited to finish it at the earliest,” she added.

Sukhwant Singh, Sub-Divisional Engineer (SDE) of the Punjab Health Systems Corporation (PHSC), which carried out the construction of the health infrastructure, said the construction work on 12 of the total 13 projects had already been completed while the work on the lone Ludhiana Civil Hospital MCH wing extension project would be completed soon.

He said the new buildings constructed at Jagraon and Doraha had also been handed over to the Health Department while the process to hand over the remaining 10 completed projects will also be finished shortly.

Committed to providing best services: HM

“We are committed to providing best healthcare services at government hospitals and dispensaries. The upgraded and revamped health infrastructure will go a long way in improving facilities to treat the ailing community,”said Dr Balbir Singh, Health Minister.

Boost to health facilities in dist, says Civil Surgeon

“The upgrade and revamp of health infrastructure has come as a major boost to the medical facilities in Ludhiana, which has already been ranked the best district in the state. It will help us to further improve the healthcare services and serve patients in a much better manner,” said Dr Hitinder Kaur Sohal, Civil Surgeon.