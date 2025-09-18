DT
Home / Ludhiana / Rs 455 crore fake GST billing scam exposed in Ludhiana; 2 arrested

Rs 455 crore fake GST billing scam exposed in Ludhiana; 2 arrested

Three related firms were involved in availing bogus invoices and utilised ineligible ITC worth Rs 69.41 crore to set off their GST liabilities
PTI
Ludhiana, Updated At : 09:51 PM Sep 18, 2025 IST
Representational Photo. iStock
Acting on specific Intelligence, officers of the Central Goods and Services Tax (CGST) Commissionerate, Ludhiana, conducted multiple search operations here and unearthed a massive fake GST invoice racket worth Rs 455 crore, an official statement said on Thursday.

Three related firms were involved in availing bogus invoices and utilised ineligible Input Tax Credit (ITC) worth Rs 69.41 crore to set off their GST liabilities.

Following the search operations, two individuals — a man and his son, who were operating and controlling these firms — were arrested under the provisions of Central GST Act, 2017, and later sent to judicial custody.

The investigation is ongoing to uncover the full extent of the network and identify other entities involved, the statement said.

Tags :
