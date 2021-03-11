Rs 48.5 lakh unaccounted cash seized in Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 24

The Khanna police during a routine checking on Tuesday caught four persons in two vehicles and recovered Rs 48.50 lakh unaccounted money from them.

Khanna Senior Superintendent of Police Ravi Kumar said a naka was laid in the city to keep a tab over anti-social elements. On suspicion, two vehicles were stopped by the police and during the search, Rs 17.50 lakh and Rs 31 lakh cash, respectively, were recovered from the two vehicles. The car occupants failed to produce any bank receipt or any documentary evidence of the money.

The SSP said if somebody was carrying a large amount of cash, he or she had to produce bank receipt or any confirmed legal source of the cash.

The SSP said after registering a DDR at the Khanna City 2 police station, the Income Tax Department was informed for further action in the matter.

Kumar said videography of counting of notes was also done to ensure transparency in the entire course of action.

The cash was safely deposited in the malkhana of the police station concerned.

Notably on May 17, the Khanna police had seized Rs 27 lakh unaccounted cash from a UP-based man and then the case was handed over to the I-T Department.