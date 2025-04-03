Rs 5,000 fine in Doraha for garbage dumping

The Doraha Municipal Council, with the assistance of the Market Committee, has cleaned up a area near the college road that had long been a source of distress for residents and passersby.

The area, known for its filthy and stinking condition, had been the subject of frequent complaints in the news, with locals urging authorities to take action.

For years, students, workers, bank employees, and residents had to begin their days amidst garbage and an unbearable smell.

Despite repeated protests, the council had failed to address the problem, and garbage was often collected only to be dumped again shortly after.

The situation became so dire that the local community voiced their frustrations in public forums, which eventually pressured the authorities to act.

Executive Officer of the Doraha MC, Harnarinder Singh, shared that the secondary dumping site near the college road had become a widespread eyesore. He emphasised that the area had been thoroughly cleaned, and a permanent sanitary worker had been assigned to monitor the spot to prevent further dumping.

A board has been placed by the Market Committee, clearly stating that the disposal of garbage in the area is strictly prohibited. Those who violate the rule will face a hefty fine of Rs 5,000.