Rs 7.77 crore to improve sanitation system in Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, February 3

The state government has decided to spend Rs 7.77 crore to improve the sanitation system in the city, Local Government Minister Inderbir Singh Nijjar has announced.

He said the state government was continuously making all-out efforts to provide basic facilities, clean and pollution-free environment to the people of the state. For the purpose, a series of development works was being undertaken in the state.

Dr Nijjar said the Local Government Department would spend Rs 4.26 crore on manufacturing, supply and delivery along with comprehensive operation and maintenance of jetting-cum-suction machines on 16-tonne GVW truck chasis. Besides, it has been decided to spend Rs 2.86 crore on manufacturing, supply and delivery of jetting-cum-suction machines on 9-tonne GVW truck chasis along with comprehensive operation and maintenance.

He said the capacity of these jetting and suction machines would be 8,000 and 4,000 litres each. Another sum of Rs 65 lakh would be spent for supply and delivery of the excavator machine.

The minister said the state government was constantly striving to provide a clean environment to the people of the state so that residents could be protected from ill-effects of pollution.

He has directed officials of the department to ensure transparency and quality control in development works and strictly follow the financial guidelines issued from time to time.