Rs 756-crore elevated highway in Ludhiana misses another deadline

Ludhiana, October 30

The remaining portion of the partially-access controlled four-lane elevated highway corridor in Ludhiana has missed another deadline, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has confirmed.

However, the NHAI has claimed that the much-awaited project has reached an advanced stage of completion and the under-construction stretch of the highway will be opened for traffic on Diwali.

Project report Rs 756.27crCost 12.95 km Length Start date: October 10, 2017 Deadlines missed: April 7, 2020, June 30, July 31, September 30, 2023 First span opened: September 11 Fresh deadline for remaining stretch: November 12

While the 5.8-km first span of the Rs 756.27-crore big ticket project had been opened last month, vehicular movement on remaining stretches of the entire 12.95-km-long highway would be allowed by November 12, officials have revealed.

The development assumes significance as the work on one of the busiest arteries of the maximum city has missed four deadlines of completion in April 2020, June 30, July 31 and September 30, 2023.

Started in October 2017, the construction of the elevated highway between the busy Samrala Chowk and Ludhiana municipal limits on the National Highway-95 is now scheduled to complete in all respects by next month.

Rajya Sabha MP from Ludhiana Sanjeev Arora, who reviewed the progress of the project here on Monday, told The Tribune, that the major part of the project had been completed with over 99 per cent overall completion so far while the work to finish the remaining work had been further expedited to ensure early completion.

He divulged that the 5.8-km first span of the elevated highway from Bhaiwal Chowk to the MC limits was opened for traffic last month while the remaining three stretches — 1.6-km second span on its opposite side from Bhaiwal Chowk to Bharat Nagar Chowk (railway station side), third span towards the Jagraon bridge side and last span towards the ISBT side – will be thrown open by November 12.

“The recent delay in completion of the remaining stretches was caused due to launching of spines and wings for the last two spans of the elevated structure near Bharat Nagar Chowk in stages as there were mobility issues for cranes, which needed to be moved out after spine erection of last span before the wings were erected for preceding span,” the NHAI project director told Arora. He said the wing erection for the last span was also in progress.

Arora, who took a test drive on the completed first span of the highway, was apprised by NHAI officials that 220 men, 10 cranes, two overhead gantry, a batch-mix plant, seven hydra and transit mixers had been pressed into service to further escalate the pace of the ongoing work.

Constantly pushing for the completion of the ongoing NHAI projects, the Rajya Sabha MP urged the team of the officials concerned, led by the NHAI Project Director, to finish the balance work within the minimum possible time to complete the project.

“The NHAI team is working hard and seriously day and night. Even the authority has made arrangements for additional machinery to carry on the construction work without any interruption, if the existing machinery gets faulty,” he expressed.

Arora, who had recently called on NHAI Chairman Santosh Kumar Yadav to press for the early completion of the project, said he had been informed that there would be four slip roads — one each near Verka Plant, PAU, Bhai Bala Chowk, and Hotel Park Plaza — on the elevated highway. There would also be a provision for vehicular traffic to move towards the bus stand and Shri Durga Mata Mandir, the MP was further apprised.

The RS member said the NHAI officials had also made an appeal to the public to follow guidelines of the NHAI and not to exceed speed of their vehicles above the permissible limit of 80 kmph on the elevated highway.

“I have observed that all norms with regard to the quality standards are being strictly followed by the NHAI in completing the project,” Arora expressed while patting the back of the officials.

Uninterrupted flow

The NH-95 section passing through the city was being constructed on the EPC mode under the NHDP Phase IV. The elevated highway, connecting Samrala Chowk to

the Ludhiana municipal limits till the Ferozepur road on the NH-05 in the city, will be six-laned

from Bharat Nagar to the municipal limits with two loops — one towards the railway station and the other towards the ISBT.

The project entails six ramps — three each at exit and entry points and a flyover at the Cheema chowk with 320-m length, which has already been completed and opened for traffic by the then NHAI chairman Sukhbir

Singh Sandhu here in February last. The almost-complete elevated highway will provide uninterrupted flow of traffic to several government offices, including Mini-Secretariat, Office of the Commissioner of Police and major business establishments.

Though the project commenced on October 10, 2017, it could not be accelerated due to existing trees, electricity supply lines of 11, 66, and 220-KV, and presence of sewer and water supply lines at several locations. While the Cheema chowk flyover was completed and opened in December 2020, the work from 9.5-km to 12.95-km, including two ramps on either side for exit and entry, will be completed shortly. The work on the remaining portion from Bharat Nagar to the canal will be completed by June.

Another mega project completed: MP

“With the opening of the elevated highway, another mega project has been completed. It will give a major reprieve to commuters on one of the busiest arteries in the

city. It has been made possible after I took up the issue with Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Jairam Gadkari and NHAI Chairman Santosh Kumar Yadav,” said Sanjeev Arora, Rajya Sabha MP.

