Rs 8.49 crore robbery: Ludhiana Cops launch operation ‘Let’s Cage Queen Bee’

Nikhil Bhardwaj
Ludhiana, June 16
In the Rs 8.49 crore robbery case, the main accused Mandeep, alias Mona, is still playing hide and seek with the police. To catch the mastermind, the Ludhiana police have launched a special operation ‘Let Cage the Queen Bee’ and five teams headed by senior cops have been dispatched to various states.
This was probably for the first time when the police have code-named any operation.
Recently, during a press conference, the police had addressed Mona as ‘Dacoit Hasina’. “The Ludhiana police operation to arrest fugitive dacoit Mandeep, alias Mona, is code-named Let’s Cage the Queen Bee,” Commissioner of Police Mandeep Singh Sidhu told The Tribune on Friday.
“Under the operation, we have formed special teams to conduct raids in various states to catch the kingpin. We have code-named the operation to ensure that she gets arrested soon,” he said.
