Rs 88K looted from office of market panel ex-chairman in Ludhiana

Ludhiana, December 25
Five armed robbers barged into the office of ex-chairman of market committee Darshan Lal Laddu on the Noorwala road and looted the cashier of Rs 88,000 at gunpoint.
After the incident, ACP (East) Gurdev Singh along with police personnel reached the spot. Cashier Vivek said the incident occurred on Sunday afternoon when five persons came into the office and said they wanted to deposit an instalment of a plot. Suddenly one of the persons pointed gun at him and looted cash. Later, during the probe into the case, the police analysed the footage of CCTV cameras in which robbers were seen fleeing on two motorcycles.
