RS MP Sanjeev Arora marks 100% attendance in House

Ludhiana, August 14
Sanjeev Arora, Rajya Sabha MP from Ludhiana, has recorded 100 per cent attendance during the recently concluded Monsoon session of the Upper House. He had participated in the proceedings for 15 out of 16 days during the last year’s Monsoon session.
Throughout the session that spanned 17 days, Arora raised a total of 24 questions regarding various Ministries, including Health and Family Welfare, External Affairs, Textiles, Home Affairs, Education, Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, NHAI, Petroleum and Natural Gas and Railways.
While he was allocated time to address matters in three zero-hour sessions, Arora could not present his viewpoints due to the unscheduled adjournments of the House.
Arora said, “However, these questions have come to the attention of the relevant Ministries and hopefully these issues will be addressed.”
He expressed hope that his relentless efforts would translate into positive outcomes, benefiting people of the state. He also hoped that his efforts would yield in more Central funds for various sectors in Punjab.
