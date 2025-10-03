DT
PT
Home / Ludhiana / RSS celebrates 100th foundation day

RSS celebrates 100th foundation day

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 05:27 AM Oct 03, 2025 IST
RSS workers celebrate the 100th Foundation Day in Ludhiana.
On the occasion of Vijayadashami, that symbolises the triumph of righteousness over evil, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) marked its 100th Foundation Day.

The celebrations included traditional displays of weaponry and witnessed enthusiastic participation from swayamsevaks. In Ludhiana, 18 events were organised to commemorate the centenary of the organisation, which was founded on this day in 1925 by Dr Keshav Baliram Hedgewar in Nagpur with just a handful of young volunteers.

Each event featured traditional shastra pujan (weapon worship), attended by RSS office-bearers, dignitaries and swayamsevaks. Addressing the gathering at Raghunath Nagar, Lalit Gupta, co-executive head of RSS Ludhiana Division, emphasised the importance of five key principles—self-awareness, environmental conservation, civic responsibility, social harmony and ideal family systems—as the foundation for holistic national development. He stressed that character and patriotism were essential traits for citizens and that education without values could be detrimental. “RSS is committed to nation-building through character-building,” he said. Gupta also paid tribute to Guru Tegh Bahadur ahead of his 350th martyrdom anniversary, highlighting his sacrifice for human rights and religious freedom.

“The Guru taught us that every faith deserves respect and no one should be forced to convert or face oppression based on religion. Defending one’s faith, even at the cost of life, is a noble duty,” he said.

He reiterated the RSS’s five-point transformation agenda, stating that social harmony was essential for a progressive and united nation. “A society divided by caste, religion, lineage or gender could not achieve true national unity or internal security,” he added. He also spoke about the erosion of traditional family values due to western influences and modern lifestyles, advocating for family enlightenment to reconnect with Indian culture and values.

At another event, Punjab’s Joint Publicity Head Sukhjinder Rishi spoke on economic self-reliance, warning against the dangers of consumerism and overdependence on imports. He encouraged the promotion of indigenous products and revival of traditional skills and industries. Rishi emphasised the importance of responsible citizenship, including voting, paying taxes, protecting public property, obeying laws and participating in community service.

In Sundar Nagar, chief guest Gyaneshwar Sood of Maharishi Mukt Seva Mission praised the RSS for its century-long legacy of patriotism, brotherhood and service. “Whenever the nation faces a crisis, RSS volunteers step forward to fulfil their national responsibilities,” he said.

