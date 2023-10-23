RSS performs Shastra Puja

Tribune News Service

LUDHIANA, OCTOBER 22

The Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) today celebrated Vijay Dashmi and took out a march from Rose Garden, passing through Ghumar Mandi before the participants returned to the Rose Garden.

Nearly 1,500 workers from Sarabha branch of the RSS participated in the march. Shastra Puja, an integral part of the celebrations, was also performed. Bipin Gupta, Secretary, Dayanand Medical College and Hospital, congratulated everyone present.

Speaking on the occasion, Gupta said that Vijay Dashmi does not only signify the victory of Lord Ram over Ravan, it also holds immense significance in the present times as the evil forces of society must be similarly defeated.

#Mandi #RSS