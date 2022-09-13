Rajasthan couple booked for fraud

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, September 12

The police have booked a couple, Madhu Parekh and her husband Prakash Parekh, owners of a firm, Priyanshi Agencies, and residents of Mohan Nagar, Jaipur, under Sections 406 and 420 of the IPC on fraud charges.

They were booked on the complaint of Varinder Singla, owner of a firm, Bajrang Agro Industries, Mehlon, in the district. Singla said in a complaint lodged with the police that the duo had purchased ghee worth Rs 40,99,288 from his firm on credit basis for trading.

The couple had allegedly issued a cheque for the outstanding amount of Rs 8,72,650 but the same was not honoured by the bank due to the ‘stop payment’ instructions given to the bank by the duo. Further investigation in the matter was on.