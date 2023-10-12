 RTA clears pendency backlog, collects Rs 251.36-crore revenue : The Tribune India

Over 62K DLs issued, 55K new vehicles registered in 9 months

RTA Secy Poonam Preet Kaur interacs with applicants to check status of their applications in Ludhiana on Wednesday. Ashwani Dhiman



Tribune News Service

Nitin Jain

Ludhiana, October 11

In a major sigh of relief to the public, the Regional Transport Authority (RTA) has cleared the pendency backlog of driving licenses (DLs), vehicle registration certificates (RCs) and all other allied services in Ludhiana district, the government has said.

Besides issuing over 62,000 DLs of different forms, the RTA has also issued RCs to over 52,000 new vehicles registered in the state’s biggest and largest district, in terms of area and population, during the past nine months, officials have revealed.

With this, the RTA has collected a whopping revenue amounting to over Rs 251.36 crore. This was done despite acute staff shortage and other shortcomings in the system. Most of the backlog cleared during this year was lying pending since previous years.

RTA Secretary Poonam Preet Kaur, who herself led the entire office staff to work overtime for clearing the years’ old backlog, told The Tribune, here on Wednesday that pending files pertaining to various services related to DLs, vehicle RCs and other allied deliveries, which were complete in all respects and were received till October 5, had been cleared, and the work was in full swing to clear the remaining pendency as well within this week.

“The files lying pending at present at different stages are due to technical errors, redundant files or shortcomings at the level of applicants such as non-submission of complete documents or turning up for tests,” she said.

Dr Poonam, who had joined as the RTA Secretary here on January 31 after her predecessor, Narinder Singh Dhaliwal, was arrested by the Vigilance Bureau (VB) for allegedly running an organised crime racket to collect money as bribes from transporters, said the DL and RC applications received till October 5 had been processed with the issuance of relevant certificates to applicants while documents at present lying pending at the scrutiny or verification stage were mostly delayed due to the shortcomings/ deficiencies at the level of the applicants.

Divulging the pendency reasons, the RTA Secretary detailed that almost 1,000 files of vehicle fitness were pending due to non-payment of penalties and were cleared as and when the applicants were making the payments.

Around 1,100 pending files of new vehicle registrations were mostly those, which were having errors of “HSRP not found” and were being reverted back to applicants for rectifying the mistakes at their level.

“The rest of the permit files are non-approvable due to “cancel national permit first” technical error and are being accordingly reverted to the applicants,” she revealed.

According to the official figures, only 285 files pertaining to various services related to the DLs and 1,272 cases of RCs for different purposes were in the course of issuance at the approval stage till October 5. Besides, 3,297 DL files and 5,784 RC cases were pending at the verification stage, mostly due to the shortcomings/ deficiencies at the level of applicants.

When it comes to the issuance of DLs, as many as 62,112 new DLs, including 47,095 learner’s, 13,030 regular and 1,987 international, were issued since January 1.

On the RCs front, a total of 54,459 new vehicles were registered in the district since January 1, of which the RCs were issued to 52,563 applicants.

Besides, the RTA office had processed a whopping 2,37,448 transactions for various services pertaining to RCs and had received a total of 1,19,991 applications for DLs of all forms, including learner’s, regular, international, conductor and others as well.

Dubious past

The office of the Ludhiana RTA Secretary has a dubious past. The then incumbent Narinder Singh Dhaliwal was arrested by the VB for allegedly running an organised crime racket to collect money as bribes from transporters.

During the investigations of a complaint lodged at the Chief Minister’s Anti-Corruption Action Line on November 18 last, the VB had found that he was indulged in collecting bribes through some private persons from different transporters on a monthly basis at Ludhiana on the pretext of not issuing challans of their vehicles.

Following the arrest, the working of the RTA Secretary’s office had come to a standstill, which had led to the pendency of various services.

