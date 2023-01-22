RTA denied bail in graft case

Legal Correspondent

Ludhiana, January 21

The Court of Additional Sessions Judge Dr Ajit Attri dismissed the bail application filed by PCS officer Narinder Singh Dhaliwal, Regional Transport Authority (RTA), Ludhiana, in a corruption case registered against him by the Vigilance Bureau (VB).

Dismissing the bail plea, the court held: “From the detailed inquiry conducted in the case before registration of the FIR and statements of witnesses recorded, specific role of the applicant has come on the file. Moreover, even if there may be some complaints against the complainant that will not make him untrustworthy for all time to come. The complaint made by him has been inquired into and then the FIR has been registered.

The investigation is at an initial stage and the prosecution even in the status report has expressed the apprehension of influencing the investigation and threatening the witnesses in case the applicant is released on bail.

In view of the serious allegations against the applicant, the apprehension of the prosecution is not wholly misplaced. There is every possibility that with the progress of investigation, more accused can be arrested in the case as there seems to be possibility of much bigger scam than it looks at this stage. Apparently, there appears to be a long trail of events awaiting the further investigation in the case. Therefore, the arguments of the counsel for the accused have no force.

The seriousness of allegations and gravity of the offence are also major considerations in the grant of regular bail. There are serious allegations against the applicant and in view of the gravity of the offence, he is not entitled to the relief of regular bail”.

In its bail application, Dhaliwal has claimed himself to be innocent and falsely implicated in the case. He has submitted that he did not indulge in any corrupt practice as alleged.

Dhaliwal was arrested on the charges of taking bribe from transporters on January 6. Then he was remanded to police custody for three days. On January 10, he was remanded to judicial custody when the Vigilance Bureau opted not to seek further police remand.