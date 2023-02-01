RTA graft case: Bail plea of ‘agent’ Sukhi dismissed

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, January 31

The Court of Additional Sessions Judge Dr Ajit Attri today dismissed the anticipatory bail application filed by the alleged agent Balwinder Singh, alias Lucky, who faces accusations of collecting bribe money for RTA Dhaliwal from transporters.

Earlier, the same court had dismissed three anticipatory bail applications moved by transporters, apart from dismissing the regular bail application of PCS officer Narinder Singh Dhaliwal, Regional Transport Authority (RTA), Ludhiana, who was arrested in the case on January 6.

Dismissing the bail plea, the court held: “There is every possibility that with the progress of the investigation, more accused could be arrested in the case because there seems to be a possibility of much bigger scam than it appears at this stage. There appears to be a long trail of events awaiting further investigation in the case. Therefore, the arguments of the counsel for the accused have no force.”

In the bail application, Sukhi had claimed himself to be innocent and said he had been falsely implicated in the case. He had submitted that he did not indulge in any corrupt practice as was being alleged.

However, the Vigilance Bureau has made specific allegations and in their support, produced the statement of the Home Guard jawan attached with the RTA, who had made statement before a court regarding the alleged malpractices involving the present ‘agent’.