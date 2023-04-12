RTA Secretary acts tough on violators, impounds 7 vehicles

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 11

Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Secretary Poonam Preet Kaur has cracked the whip on vehicle drivers and owners who have been violating rules and evading tax while commuting on roads in the city.

Acting tough against such violators and tax evaders, she has impounded at least seven vehicles and challaned another 20 during a special checking drive conducted overnight and during the day.

The development assumes significance as Ludhiana, the biggest and largest district in the state, in terms of area and population, has the highest vehicle population as well and most of the roads and highways passing through the district have earned the dubious distinction of being “killer stretches” due to maximum road accidents, most of them fatal.

Dr Poonam told The Tribune, here on Tuesday that she had been getting reports of several vehicles drivers and owners violating rules and plying vehicles without paying taxes and endangering the lives of commuters, besides causing loss to the state exchequer.

She said a special campaign had been launched to check all such violations and tax evasion in the district.

Under the drive, seven vehicles — two canters, three tippers, a state carriage bus and a school bus — were impounded under Section 207 of the Motor Vehicles Act. “These vehicles were either altered their approved designs, overloaded or

were running without valid documents,” she revealed while stating that the school bus, which was strictly meant for ferrying schoolchildren only, was found carrying industrial workers.

Besides, 20 other vehicles, including a tipper, three trucks, four buses, five canters, two school buses, a state carriage bus and a tractor-trailer, were challaned for violating various provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act.

Dr Poonam added that the drive would continue in future as well and nobody found violating the rules or evading taxes would be spared at any cost.

Committed to road safety, levy recovery: Dr Poonam

“We are committed to ensuring road safety and recovering levies that vehicle owners are supposed to pay to the government. All vehicles should comply with the laid-down norms and pay levies as per law, else stern legal action would be initiated against all those found wanting by law,” said Dr Poonam Preet Kaur, RTA Secretary.