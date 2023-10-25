RTA Secy, 4 SDMs shifted

Ludhiana, October 24
The Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Secretary and four Sub-Divisional Magistrates (SDMs) were transferred in Ludhiana district on Tuesday.
The transfers were part of the major reshuffling of 50 PCS officers ordered by the state government.
According to the order issued by Chief Secretary Anurag Verma, the RTA Secretary, Dr Poonam Preet Kaur, has been shifted as SDM, Payal, in place of Jasleen Kaur, who has been made SDM, Rajpura.
Vikas Hira, SDM, Jalandhar-I, will be the new SDM, Ludhiana East, in place of Gursimran Singh Dhillon.
Harpreet Singh Atwal, SDM, Fatehgarh Sahib, has been posted as SDM, Raikot, in place of Gurbir Singh Kohli.
Rajneesh Arora, SDM, Tarn Taran, has been made SDM, Samrala, against a vacant post.
Randeep Singh, Heer Estate Officer, GLADA, has been posted as RTO, Ludhiana.
Baljinder Singh Dhillon, RTA Secretary, Jalandhar, will be the new SDM, Khanna, in place of Swati Tiwana.
