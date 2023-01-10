RTA’s arrest by Vigilance Bureau: Visitors suffer as PCS officials go on mass leave to mark protest

Ludhiana, January 9
Routine work at Municipal Corporation and district administration offices got affected as PCS officials went on mass leave on Monday to mark their protest against the arrest of Ludhiana RTA Narinder Singh Dhaliwal by the Vigilance Bureau (VB). Visitors at these offices faced inconveniences as officials were unavailable for routine work.
Meanwhile, employees at the RTA office also observed a strike today. Visitors were forced to return without getting their works done as the rooms at the RTA office were lying closed.
Official works related to vehicle registration certificates and licences were also affected due to the strike. The Automated Driving Test Centres also presented a similar scene.
A visitor said: “Officials leave the public to suffer when they go on strike or mass leave. They should move court to resolve issues if they feel their voice is not being heard. Harassing the public in this manner is intolerable.”
A PCS official said a delegation of Punjab Civil Services Officers’ Association met Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday. The delegation requested the CM to ensure that PCS Dhaliwal was released from custody.
