RTI activist attacked with sharp weapons, injured

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, February 11

Six assailants attacked an RTI activist, Rajesh Kumar (59), at the Trunka Wala chowk on Friday evening. He was heading home when six motorcycle-borne persons, who were carrying sharp weapons, attacked him.

The victim’s house is at the Nilkamal chowk, about 100 metres away from the spot. After the assailants fled, he called his brother, who rushed him to the Civil Hospital in an auto-rickshaw.

Due to serious head injuries, doctors at the Civil Hospital referred him to CMC Hospital, where his condition is stated to serious.

Adesh Jain, victim’s son, said his father had gone to the MC office Zone A at Clock Tower regarding some RTI and when he was returning home, he was attacked. He said since his father is unfit for giving any statement, the assailants could not be identified yet.

Police Division 3 officials reached the hospital after the incident. The police said doctors have termed the victim unfit for giving any statement and FIR would be registered once the police record his statement.

Shopkeepers of the area said assailants were wearing masks and they had brutally attacked the victim.

The police have reportedly recovered CCTV footage from the area in which pictures of assailants were captured.