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Home / Ludhiana / RTI activist held for attacking excise official

RTI activist held for attacking excise official

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Nikhil Bhardwaj
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:53 AM Aug 21, 2026 IST
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An excise officer said such hooliganism against officials would not be tolerated. File
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Assistant Commissioner (Excise) Amit Goyal was attacked by an RTI activist at his office here. The Police Division 5 registered a case and arrested the suspect.

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Goyal said on Thursday around 1:15 pm, when he was having a meeting with Excise Officer Vikas Kumar, a person, Pankaj Kumar Malhotra, who claimed to be an RTI activist, entered the office by force.

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“He started abusing me. I tried to defend myself but the suspect overpowered me and continued to hit me. He was saying that he and Gaurav Dang will not spare me on Thursday. I started shouting after which my staff and liquor contractors standing outside came inside and rescued me. The man attacked me, snatched my mobile phone and threw it on the ground and broke my glasses also,” the complainant said.

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Goyal said his employees had informed senior officers about the incident. Later, he went to the Civil Hospital, Ludhiana, for treatment.

The police said a case was registered against Pankaj and Gaurav and further investigation was launched.

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Meanwhile, a senior excise official said the RTI activist was arrested by the police. Such hooliganism against officials would not be tolerated.

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